StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $5.07 on Thursday, reaching $170.22. 643,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,454. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.69.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

