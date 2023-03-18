StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.34. 3,999,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,725. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,472,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

