StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.10. 1,665,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06.

Insider Activity

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

