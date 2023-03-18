StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWXGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.32. 1,329,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.75 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at $537,741,235.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at $537,741,235.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 26,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,967.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,509,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,443,701.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,754,232 shares of company stock worth $165,527,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

