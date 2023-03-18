StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

NYSE STAG traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,209,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,485,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,663,000 after buying an additional 1,008,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

