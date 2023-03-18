StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of SBLK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.46. 1,587,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.
Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)
