StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of SBLK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.46. 1,587,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

