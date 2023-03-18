StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

SMFG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,834,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

