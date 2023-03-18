StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

SUN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 264,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,712. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 107,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

