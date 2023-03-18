StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Tidewater stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,996. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

