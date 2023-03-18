StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Turning Point Brands Price Performance
TPB opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $358.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.49. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 42.27%. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Turning Point Brands Company Profile
Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.
