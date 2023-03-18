StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TPB opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $358.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.49. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 42.27%. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,271,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,231,000. Repertoire Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 485,714 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 287,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

