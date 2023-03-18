StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NYSE UIS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. 18,844,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,960. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. Unisys has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $231.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.73 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 102.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 28.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,047,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,795,000 after acquiring an additional 433,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unisys by 727.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 403,944 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 34.4% during the third quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,481,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 379,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 627,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 377,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

