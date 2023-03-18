StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 371,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 63,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $398,711.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,037.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 40,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

