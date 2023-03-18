StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,523. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.36 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

