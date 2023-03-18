StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $118.78 on Thursday. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $161.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

In other Veritiv news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 142.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Veritiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veritiv by 59.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.