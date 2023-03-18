StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Down 1.9 %

VMW stock opened at $118.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.81. VMware has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.