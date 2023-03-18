StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.65. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $137.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

