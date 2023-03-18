Stolper Co Has $1.86 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stolper Co decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.8 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
