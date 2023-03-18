STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $94.08 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $94.08 million and $20.40 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.05076967 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $23,765,553.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

