Streamr Price Reaches $0.0378 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $29.00 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00369466 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.20 or 0.26854095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

