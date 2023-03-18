Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Cap of $139,225.26

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $139,225.26 and approximately $3.81 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00033593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025691 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019832 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00207489 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,596.05 or 0.99931239 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036349 USD and is down -24.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

