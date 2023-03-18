SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CEO Peter Faricy Acquires 7,500 Shares

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SunPower Price Performance
NASDAQ SPWR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,541,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,363. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.