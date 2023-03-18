SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CEO Peter Faricy Acquires 7,500 Shares

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SunPower Price Performance

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,541,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,363. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Get SunPower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.