Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SYRS has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.66. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($0.75) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 134.48% and a negative net margin of 485.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 452,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

