Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $89.47. 13,287,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,830,175. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $109.75. The firm has a market cap of $464.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

