Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TNDM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 0.7 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $123.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,119,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $28,451,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 540,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $24,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.