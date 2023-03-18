Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TNDM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 0.7 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $123.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,119,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $28,451,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 540,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $24,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

