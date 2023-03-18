Tangible Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,860.58 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Tangible has a market cap of $78.39 million and $14,860.58 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tangible has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00008867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Tangible

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.25482942 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,503.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

