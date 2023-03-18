Tangible Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Tangible has a total market cap of $73.44 million and approximately $175.47 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tangible has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00008261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.25482942 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,503.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

