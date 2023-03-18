Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK.B. National Bankshares upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$60.87.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

TECK.B opened at C$46.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$32.68 and a one year high of C$62.38.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.