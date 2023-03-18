Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.