Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Down 5.6%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.86. 874,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,432,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -925.00%.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

