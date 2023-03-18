Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.13. The stock had a trading volume of 133,197,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,019,109. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $569.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

