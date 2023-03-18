Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,197,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,019,109. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.