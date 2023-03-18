The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) President Richard A. Wurster Purchases 2,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $56.41. 64,528,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,867,234. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

