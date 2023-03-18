The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $288.39 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.66. The company has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

