The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT Lowered to $58.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 121.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSXMA. Benchmark lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $46.87.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,700 shares of company stock worth $283,360 and sold 412,954 shares worth $30,817,335. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 118,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

