The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,943,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average of $99.80. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

