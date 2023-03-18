Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.49

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$170.49 and last traded at C$169.28, with a volume of 217304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$167.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$162.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.507617 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.30%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

