TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of TCAP stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,137.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.11. TP ICAP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100.85 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.20 ($2.56).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

