Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Trade Desk stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 585.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.83. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

