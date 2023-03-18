Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.55.
Trade Desk Trading Down 0.6 %
Trade Desk stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 585.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.83. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
