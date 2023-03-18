TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $58.70. 3,365,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,419. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.