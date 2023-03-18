Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

TRVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $107.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

About Trevi Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.