Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
TRVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.
Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $107.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.73.
About Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
