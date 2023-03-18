Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 964 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,013. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

