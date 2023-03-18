Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 166.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 116,464 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,070 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,077,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.05. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.