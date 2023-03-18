Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. 7,790,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,806. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

