Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.94. 31,673,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,952. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

