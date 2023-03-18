Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.04. The company had a trading volume of 72,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,653. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $317.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average is $241.21.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

