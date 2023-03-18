Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 1,626 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.24. 405,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,357. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25.

