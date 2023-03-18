Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 420 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.20. 9,106,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,424. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

