Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRIP. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after acquiring an additional 563,983 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,521 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $59,605,000 after buying an additional 59,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,268,380 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $40,785,000 after buying an additional 443,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.