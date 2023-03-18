TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.84 million, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.72. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

