Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUESQ – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91. 155,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 296,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Tuesday Morning Trading Up 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.